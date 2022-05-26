Teen who threatened shootings at two schools arrested in California

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

California police arrested a teen for making online threats to shoot people at two separate schools on Wednesday.

The teen, who remains unnamed, made threats against a school employee online and used "racial epithets," according to police. The Fremont, California school then contacted police, who identified the teen and arrested him Wednesday morning.

The teen has been charged with felony terrorist threats and a hate crime, police said.

"While numerous subjects were involved in this conversation, the student who was arrested made direct threats of gun violence towards the school employee. The student also made comments about committing additional gun violence at an unnamed secondary school," police wrote in a statement.

"The arrested student is a 17-year-old male, and due to his age, his identity will not be released," police added.

Police searched the teen's home following the arrest and found "numerous pieces of evidence," but they did not find a gun.

The arrest comes days after 18-year-old Salvador Ramos killed 19 children and 2 teachers at Robb Elementary School in Uvalde, Texas. Ramos had also made threatening posts on social media ahead of his attack.

Republican Texas Gov. Greg Abbott confirmed during a Wednesday press conference that Ramos had made three Facebook posts in the roughly 30 minutes leading up to the shooting.

"I'm going to shoot my grandmother," Ramos posted first.

"I shot my grandmother," he posted a few minutes later.

"I'm going to shoot an elementary school," the third post read.

The police response to the Texas shooting came under scrutiny Thursday after bystanders reported that officers had waited to enter the school for more than 40 minutes after Ramos began the rampage.