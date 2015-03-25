Teen suspect in Ohio school slayings due in court

A prosecutor in northeast Ohio is ready to argue that a 17-year-old charged in the school shooting deaths of three students should face trial as an adult.

Geauga (jee-AW'-guh) County Prosecutor David Joyce is scheduled to outline the case against T.J. Lane at a hearing Thursday.

The decision rests with Juvenile Court Judge Timothy Grendell.

Lane could face life in prison if he's tried in adult court and convicted. Minors are not eligible for the death penalty in Ohio.

A psychiatrist has testified Lane suffers from hallucinations, psychosis and fantasies.

Authorities say Lane has admitted taking a pistol to Chardon High School and firing at students sitting at a cafeteria table at the school, which is east of Cleveland. The motive for the Feb. 27 shooting remains unclear.