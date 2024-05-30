Expand / Collapse search
Florida

Teen girl dies after being pulled from Discovery Cove theme park pool, police say

Anna Beaumont, 13, was pronounced dead at the hospital one day following the incident

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten By Sarah Rumpf-Whitten Fox News
Published
A 13-year-old is dead after being found unresponsive in a pool at the Discovery Cove theme park in Orlando, Florida on Tuesday, police said. 

Anna Beaumont, 13, was pronounced dead at the hospital on Wednesday.

The Orange County Sheriff's Office confirmed that deputies were called on Tuesday at 11:30 a.m. to the popular all-inclusive vacation spot after reports of an unresponsive teen.

Authorities said that she was found in one of the many pools at the Discovery Cove theme park and immediately taken to the hospital in critical condition.

Dolphins at Discovery Cove

SeaWorld Orlando houses dolphins at Discovery Cove as well as at the theme park and at Aquatica water park. (Joe Burbank/Orlando Sentinel/Tribune News Service via Getty Images))

The sheriff's office confirmed Wednesday that Beaumont died at the hospital following the incident.

According to the medical examiner's office, the 13-year-old died from accidental drowning.

Life vests

The life vests for children at Discovery Cove, Orlando, Florida. ( Steve Parsons/PA Images via Getty Images)

Orange County deputies say they are still actively investigating this incident.

Discovery Cove, which is the sister park of SeaWorld Orlando and Aquatica Orlando, allows guests to swim with dolphins and snorkel with thousands of tropical fish in a tropical environment, its website said.

Fox News Digital has reached out to Discovery Cove for comment.

Sarah Rumpf-Whitten is a breaking news writer for Fox News Digital and Fox Business. 

She is a native of Massachusetts and is based in Orlando, Florida.

Story tips and ideas can be sent to sarah.rumpf@fox.com and on X: @s_rumpfwhitten.