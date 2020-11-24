Gunmen fired at Chicago police while hunting for rivals, prosecutors say

Three men, including a 17-year-old and a convicted felon 19 days into two years of probation, were hunting for rivals when they fired on Chicago police officers over the weekend, prosecutors said Tuesday.

Kamari Pleasant, 22, and the other two suspects were on the city's South Side Saturday when they allegedly shot at responding officers in a park.

After a brief chase, Pleasant was found hiding under a car in a pile of leaves, the Chicago Sun-Times reported, citing police. The 17-year-old was found lying near a basement stairwell next to a .40-caliber Smith and Wesson, Cook County prosecutors told a judge.

“What’s most amazing, and shows tremendous training and professionalism in my humble opinion, no officer fired a single shot,” said Judge John F. Lyke Jr.

Pleasant, who was on probation, is charged with first-degree attempted murder and aggravated discharge of a firearm towards a police officer and one count of unlawful use of a weapon by a felon.

The teen faces the same charges and additional charges of aggravated unlawful use of a weapon by a person under 21 years old and criminal trespass, a misdemeanor.

Prosecutors said someone called the police to report three people with guns getting out of a car and entering Fernwood Park. As the officers arrived, Pleasant and the other accused gunmen ran into the park and fired on the officers as they were being pursued, authorities said.

One officer took cover while another stayed behind a parked vehicle. One of the suspects was taken into custody minutes later and said he dropped off the other two in the park so they could hunt for rivals, according to the newspaper.

Investigators found 25 shell casings in the park linked to guns handled by Pleasant and the teen. Six other casings are believed to be linked to a third shooter who fled. That suspect remains uncharged.

The officers identified Pleasant as the shooter. He previously pleaded guilty to a gun charge on Nov. 2.

In court, Lyke praised the officers for their restraint.

“According to the state, this defendant turns and starts firing. The officer takes cover and can feel bullets whizzing past him,” he said. “At that point, they didn’t do what most human beings would do, and get the heck out of there. They continue to pursue. These are the real heroes.”