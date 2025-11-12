White House hits back after JFK’s grandson calls RFK Jr. a ‘rabid dog’

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

The White House dismissed comments from Jack Schlossberg, the grandson of John F. Kennedy, about Health and Human Services Secretary Robert F. Kennedy Jr., labeling his cousin a "rabid dog."

Schlossberg, the son of diplomat Caroline Kennedy, launched a bid Wednesday to run for a U.S. House of Representatives seat in New York in the 2026 election. If his campaign succeeds, he would replace Democratic Rep. Jerry Nadler to represent New York’s 12th Congressional District.

"I don't even think such ridiculous comments are worth responding to," White House press secretary Karoline Leavitt told reporters Wednesday. "Obviously, those things are not true. And Secretary Kennedy is doing a phenomenal job bringing transparency and the gold standard of silent science back to our health care system."

Schlossberg appeared on MSNBC Wednesday, where he compared Kennedy to a dog, adding Trump is "obsessed" with the Kennedy family and that’s why Kennedy is a Cabinet member with the Trump administration.

"He put a collar on my cousin, RFK Jr., and has him there barking, spreading lies and spreading misinformation," Schlossberg said.

Likewise, Schlossberg took aim at his cousin directly, specifically pointing to Kennedy’s decision to fire advisors on the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention vaccine panel in June and the rise in measles cases in areas like West Texas. The Texas Department of State Health Services announced that the outbreak ended in August.

"RFK Jr. is a dangerous person who is making life-and-death decisions as secretary of Health and Human Services," Schlossberg said.

"I mean, when he’s not making infomercials for Steak ‘n Shake and Coca-Cola, he’s spreading misinformation and lies that are leading to deaths around the country."

The Department of Health and Human Services did not immediately respond to a request for comment from Fox News Digital.

Schlossberg, 32, graduated from Harvard Law School in 2022 and joined Vogue as a political correspondent in 2024.