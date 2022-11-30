Expand / Collapse search
Tanker with 8,000 gallons of fuel overturns in Virginia, creating gridlock

Officials say the tractor-trailer crashed in the eastbound lanes of Route 7

Sarah Rumpf
By Sarah Rumpf | Fox News
A tractor-trailer carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel overturned in Virginia early Wednesday morning, causing significant traffic delays.

The Virginia Department of Transportation (VDOT) of Northern Virginia said the crash happened at about 7 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of VA 7. Backups of at least 4 miles kept drivers in traffic for more than 20 minutes.

The massive truck was carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel when it rolled over in the early-morning hours on Wednesday. The accident happened on one of the entrance ramps connecting to the highway.

Officials say the crash happened at about 7 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of VA 7.

Officials say the crash happened at about 7 a.m. along the eastbound lanes of VA 7. (Twitter/VDOT Northern VA )

Delays are expected to continue into the afternoon.

Delays are expected to continue into the afternoon. (Twitter/VDOT Northern VA )

An empty truck was sent to the scene to off-load the fuel while emergency crews cleaned up gas that leaked onto the roadway.

An empty truck was sent to the scene to off-load the fuel while emergency crews cleaned up gas that leaked onto the roadway. (Twitter/VDOT Northern VA )

The tanker was removed from the area after a second empty fuel tanker was brought in and used for fuel offloading. Once empty, the damaged tanker was lifted onto a flatbread truck and removed.

    An overturned tanker truck carrying 8,000 gallons of fuel caused major delays for commuters Wednesday morning. (Twitter/VDOT Northern VA )

    Backups of at least 4 miles kept drivers in traffic for more than 20 minutes. (Twitter/VDOT Northern VA )

By 1:30 p.m., all lanes were opened with no recorded injuries, according to the VDOT. 

