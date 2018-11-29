Suspected gunman in Thanksgiving Alabama mall shooting arrested, officials say

The suspected gunman who opened fire inside an Alabama mall on Thanksgiving night — injuring two people and leading police to kill another man who they initially thought was the shooter — was arrested in Georgia on Thursday, officials said.

Erron Brown, 20, was arrested in connection with the shooting at Riverchase Galleria in Hoover, about 10 miles south of Birmingham, FOX5 Atlanta reported, citing officials. Brown, who faces attempted murder charges, was arrested about 9:30 a.m. at a home in South Fulton, Georgia and taken to the police department to be questioned by local and Alabama authorities. He is expected to be extradited from Georgia to Jefferson County Jail in Birmingham, Alabama, on $150,000 bond.

Shots were fired inside the mall after two men got into an altercation that escalated. One of the men, believed to be Brown, pulled out a handgun and shot an 18-year-old twice.

A 12-year-old girl standing nearby was also shot.

Police responded to the scene and spotted Emantic Fitzgerald Bradford Jr. brandishing a pistol. Officers shot and killed Bradford and said the 21-year-old was the one who shot the 18-year-old man. They later retracted that statement.

“Over the past 20 hours, the Jefferson County Sheriff’s Office investigators and crime scene technicians have interviewed numerous individuals and examined several critical evidentiary items,’’ Hoover Police Captain Gregg Rector said in a statement. “New evidence now suggests that while Mr. Bradford may have been involved in some aspect of the altercation, he likely did not fire the rounds that injured the 18-year-old victim.”

Police said they "regret that our initial media release was not totally accurate."

The officer who shot Bradford was placed on administrative leave amid an investigation into the mall shooting, FOX5 reported.

