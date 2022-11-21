Suspected drug trafficker in NC busted with ‘huge amount’ of narcotics, police say

A suspected drug trafficker was arrested in North Carolina last week with a "huge amount" of illegal drugs during a routine traffic stop, authorities said.

Silviano Carrillo Ramirez, 34, was pulled over near Raeford Road and Montclair Road in Fayetteville on Wednesday, Fayetteville police said.

During the traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and discovered 15,885 grams, or 15.8 kilos, of cocaine inside, according to police.

Police shared photos of the 12 bricks of cocaine, which officers had seized from the vehicle.

Ramirez was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy.

He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center and remains in custody under a $350,000 secured bond.