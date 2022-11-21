Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

North Carolina
Published

Suspected drug trafficker in NC busted with ‘huge amount’ of narcotics, police say

Police in Fayetteville, North Carolina, busted a driver allegedly hauling 15.8 kilos of cocaine

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for November 21

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suspected drug trafficker was arrested in North Carolina last week with a "huge amount" of illegal drugs during a routine traffic stop, authorities said.

Silviano Carrillo Ramirez, 34, was pulled over near Raeford Road and Montclair Road in Fayetteville on Wednesday, Fayetteville police said.

During the traffic stop, officers searched the vehicle and discovered 15,885 grams, or 15.8 kilos, of cocaine inside, according to police. 

Police shared photos of the 12 bricks of cocaine, which officers had seized from the vehicle.

DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE CHARGES SIX PEOPLE IN ALLEGED $2.6 MILLION OPIOID RING, INCLUDING TWO DOCTORS

Silviano Carrillo Ramirez, 34, was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy.

Silviano Carrillo Ramirez, 34, was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy. (Fayetteville Police Department)

Ramirez was charged with three counts of trafficking cocaine and conspiracy. 

NORTH CAROLINA POLICE IDENTIFY 20-YEAR-OLD DRIVER OF TRUCK WHO STRUCK, KILLED GIRL DURING CHRISTMAS PARADE

Fayetteville police seized 15,885 grams, or 15.8 kilos, of cocaine from the vehicle, authorities said.

Fayetteville police seized 15,885 grams, or 15.8 kilos, of cocaine from the vehicle, authorities said. (Fayetteville Police Department)

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

He was booked into the Cumberland County Detention Center and remains in custody under a $350,000 secured bond.