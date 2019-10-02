Suspected bank robber found dead inside Southern California bank after firing at officers

A suspected bank robber was found dead from an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound inside a Chase Bank in Colton, Calif., east of Los Angeles after a SWAT team entered Tuesday evening.

Officers responded to a silent alarm at the bank and were fired on by the suspect.

One officer suffered a minor wound, possibly by shattered glass.

BRAZEN ARMED BANK ROBBERY ON HIGH-END SANTA MONICA STREET, SUSPECT ON LOOSE

Police surrounded the bank and put the surrounding shopping area on lockdown while the suspect was firing.

CLICK HERE FOR THE ALL-NEW FOXBUSINESS.COM

Everyone inside the bank was able to safely evacuate.

The bank was closed at the time of the incident.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.