Suspect accused of shooting New Mexico Trump supporters' horse in alleged politically charged attack

The wife said their horses provide excellent therapy for her husband

By Bradford Betz | Fox News
A New Mexico couple who found their horse shot dead earlier this month believes the attack have motivated by their support of President Donald Trump.

Gale and Marietta Shell told the conservative blog Piñon Post that they discovered their horse, a filly, dead around 6:30 p.m. on Oct. 7.

The couple said their young filly was valued at $4,500. 

Their property is located just outside Springer, a small town in northeastern New Mexico, near the Colorado border.

The couple believes the horse may have been targeted, because of their prominently displayed pro-Trump flags, hoisted on large polls.

Marietta told the outlet that the young filly – valued at $4,500 – was not visible from the adjacent I-25 freeway, and that the culprit would have had to stop to take a shot.

Marietta said their horses serve as therapy for her husband because of his medical condition, and that the filly’s death has hit him particularly hard.

“It was just absolutely heartbreaking,” Marietta told the outlet, adding that they have “always had horses and it’s the best therapy in the world for my husband.”

No suspects have been identified, and no arrests have been made. Fox News has reached out to the Colfax County Sheriff’s Department seeking comment.    

