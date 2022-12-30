Expand / Collapse search
Indiana
Published

Suspect in Indiana officer's shooting wants to represent self in court

Phillip Matthew Lee of Richmond, IN, faces a potential death sentence for allegedly murdering local police officer Seara Burton

Associated Press
A man facing a death penalty charge in the fatal shooting of an Indiana police officer has asked a judge to represent himself, and his appointed attorney wants to withdraw from the case.

Phillip Matthew Lee, 47, of Richmond, is charged with murder in the death of Richmond Police Department Officer Seara Burton. He filed a motion Dec. 22 to represent himself at trial, court documents show.

INDIANA POLICE OFFICER WHO WAS SHOT IN THE HEAD IN AUGUST DIES

That same day, his court-appointed defense attorney, Andrew Maternowski, filed a motion seeking to withdraw from the case, records show.

The scene of the fatal shooting of police officer Seara Burton, of Richmond, Indiana, as seen on Aug. 10, 2022.

The scene of the fatal shooting of police officer Seara Burton, of Richmond, Indiana, as seen on Aug. 10, 2022. (Mike Emery/The Palladium-Item via AP, File)

His trial is scheduled to begin March 7.

INDIANA GOV. ERIC HOLCOMB DIRECTS FLAGS TO BE FLOWN AT HALF STAFF ON MONDAY IN HONOR OF SLAIN OFFICER

Burton, 28, died Sept. 18 from a gunshot wound to the head after she was taken off life support Sept. 1. She was shot Aug. 10 after officers stopped Lee and Burton was called to assist with her police dog.

A gag order bars police, attorneys and others from commenting on the case.