Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Florida

Suspect escapes Miami hospital after complaining of chest pains, flees in Maserati: police

Theodric Collins, 36, escaped from Jackson Memorial Hospital in Miami, police say

By Stephen Sorace Fox News
Published
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for October 20

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A manhunt is underway in Florida after a handcuffed suspect who had complained of chest pains escaped from a hospital and fled in a waiting Maserati on Saturday, authorities said.

Theodric Collins, 36, was taken into custody by U.S. Customs and Border Patrol at the Port of Miami for multiple out-of-state warrants, the Miami-Dade Police Department said.

Collins, however, complained of chest pains once in custody and was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for evaluation. Collins was medically cleared just before 2:30 p.m.

As a Miami-Dade officer began to transport Collins to the department's Warrants Bureau, police said Collins escaped to a waiting silver Maserati waiting outside while still in handcuffs.

TEXAS MAN ARRESTED FOR ALLEGEDLY STEALING NEIGHBORS' DOGS, KILLING THEM

Theodric Collins

Theodric Collins was taken into custody on various felony warrants, police said. Details on the warrants were not immediately available. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

The Maserati had an Alabama license plate and was last picked up by a license plate reader in Jupiter, Florida, police said. 

silver Maserati

Police said the silver Maserati that Collins jumped into had Alabama license plates. (Miami-Dade Police Department)

Investigators described Collins as standing 5 feet, 9 inches tall with a medium build.

FLORIDA LIEUTENANT FATALLY SHOT BY ESTRANGED HUSBAND WHO ATTEMPTED TO MAKE CRIME LOOK LIKE A SUICIDE: DEPUTIES

Collins was previously arrested in Mississippi for felony shoplifting, reckless driving, fleeing from police and property theft, WSVN reported. In 2023, he was reportedly arrested in Alabama after allegedly leading police on a high-speed chase.

CLICK TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Authorities did not immediately provide additional details about the warrants for Collins.