Suspect detained after ‘intentionally set improvised explosive device’ goes off at California courthouse

A suspect has been detained after intentionally setting off an explosion at a courthouse in Santa Barbara, California on Thursday morning.

"Subject who is detained is an adult male. Explosion was from an intentionally set improvised explosive device," Raquel Zick, a spokesperson for the Santa Barbara Sheriff's Office posted in an update on X.

The call came in at 8:48 a.m., Zick stated in a previous post. It happened at the Santa Maria Courthouse.

Officials urged residents to stay away from the area, saying it had not yet been deemed safe.

VIDEO CAPTURES LOS ANGELES HIT-AND-RUN THAT 'SEVERELY INJURED' A 63-YEAR-OLD WOMAN

"We have two reports of non-life-threatening injuries. One person of interest detained immediately. Scene remains active. Please continue to avoid the area," Zick wrote.

The incident happened just hours after a bus in Los Angeles was hijacked on Wednesday morning, leading to a pursuit by police.

ATLANTA BUS HIJACKING SUSPECT HAD 19 PRIOR ARRESTS, MENTAL ILLNESSES, FAMILY SAYS

A suspect fatally shot a passenger before hijacking the vehicle and then leading police on a wild chase for over an hour before he was apprehended by a SWAT team, the Los Angeles Police Department (LAPD) tells Fox News Digital.

Police say the suspect shot at least one person before holding the driver at gunpoint and forcing him to drive northbound. During the initial stages of the hijacking, other passengers were seen exiting the bus, police say.

The LAPD’s SWAT team eventually stopped the bus at 2:05 a.m. in the vicinity of South Alameda Street and 6th Street, about six miles northeast of where the initial hijacking took place.

Police deployed spike strips to slow it down and it eventually came to a stop before the suspect barricaded himself in the vehicle.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP