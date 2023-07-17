Expand / Collapse search
New Mexico
Published

Suspect arrested after shooting New Mexico police officer in the face

The Alamogordo, NM, officer remains in critical but stable condition

Associated Press
A suspect has been arrested in the shooting of an Alamogordo police officer who remained hospitalized Sunday in critical but stable condition, authorities said.

Dominic De La O, 26, of Alamogordo was arrested after a shootout with the officer around 2:30 a.m. Saturday, police said.

The officer was shot in the face with a sawed-off shotgun and airlifted to a trauma center. The name and age of the wounded male officer haven’t been released yet.

New Mexico Fox News graphic

Dominic De La O, a 26-year-old man from Alamogordo, New Mexico, was arrested Saturday after shooting a police officer in the face.

Police said officers attempted to pull over the vehicle De La O was driving without headlights or tail lights.

De La O fled, crashed into a light pole, then ran. Shots were fired and De La O suffered a leg wound.

He was arrested after being treated and released from a hospital, police said.

New Mexico State Police said De La O was being held at the Otero County jail, where he faced charges including attempt to commit first-degree murder, aggravated battery on a police officer with a deadly weapon and other charges.

New Mexico State Police say they are investigating.

It was unclear Sunday if De La O had a lawyer who could speak on his behalf.