Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2019 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

CRIME
Published
Last Update 23 mins ago

Suspect arrested after woman found chained in basement

Associated Press

NIAGARA FALLS, N.Y. – A suspect is in custody after police in New York say a woman was found chained in a basement.

Police in Niagara Falls tell WIVB that Michael Ciskiewic was arrested Monday on charges of kidnapping, burglary, rape, assault and menacing with a weapon after he was found hiding in a nearby industrial area. Information on his lawyer wasn't immediately available.

Police had been searching for the suspect after receiving a call about an assault early Sunday morning. They found a broken window and blood but no one was at that home.

The woman's family was unable to make contact with her and police returned with a bloodhound. The dog tracked her to another home nearby where she was rescued. The woman was treated at a hospital and released.

___

Information from: WIVB-TV, http://www.wivb.com