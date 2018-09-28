Surveillance video shows Bronx man get shot while walking with 3-year-old girl

A 3-year-old girl was pulled away from her father on a New York City street by a trio of gunmen who then shot the dad, authorities said.

The New York Post reported that the man and his daughter were in the Bronx on Sept. 17 when three males approached them and pulled out firearms.

Surveillance video captures the attackers alledgedly shooting at the dad, who grabs his daughter and tries to run.

The suspects pulled his daughter away and shot him in the leg, police said. The suspects fled and the victim was taken to a hospital and was listed in stable condition. His daughter was not injured.