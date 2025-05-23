Supreme Court upholds Trump's removal of Biden-appointed officials and more top headlines

Good morning and welcome to Fox News’ morning newsletter, Fox News First. And here's what you need to know to start your day ...

TOP 3

1. Supreme Court upholds Trump's removal of Biden appointees from federal boards

2. Shooting at Capital Jewish Museum highlights rising wave of anti-Jewish hate crimes

3. Trump administration terminates Harvard's student visa program

MAJOR HEADLINES

DESPOT'S OUTRAGE – Dictator fumes as North Korean naval destroyer launch ends in embarrassment. Continue reading …

MIXED MESSAGES – Alex Soros blasted for condemning shooting of Israelis while funding anti-Israel groups. Continue reading …

DIDDY'S DOWNFALL – Diddy sunk $35 million into Miami mansion, but Star Island digs may not be safe if he's convicted. Continue reading …

JAILHOUSE ROCK – Sheriff boasted about jail security days before 10 inmates escaped. Continue reading …

BLAME GAME – Bryan Kohberger defense takes on infamous legal strategy. Continue reading …

--

POLITICS

OH, SNAP – Trump admin approves 'historic' waivers to ban junk food from food stamp programs. Continue reading …

WARRIOR SPIRIT – Defense secretary announces pay raises for Army paratroopers. Continue reading …

‘DEBT BOMB’ – Two GOP holdouts reject 'big, beautiful bill,' defend 'no' votes on social media. Continue reading …

HEATED PRESSER – White House shuts down reporter's 'ridiculous' challenge of White South African farmer deaths. Continue reading …

Click here for more cartoons…



MEDIA

NEW VIEW? – Disney, ABC execs urge 'The View' hosts to tone down heated rhetoric. Continue reading …

CREDIBILITY CRISIS – Karine Jean-Pierre's defense of Biden's mental fitness over the years. Continue reading …

OVERREACH – Legal experts blast ‘baseless’ letter warning Paramount against Trump lawsuit settlement. Continue reading …

CANYON STATE SPLIT – Carville tells prominent Dem to win elections ‘not run your jacka-- mouth.’ Continue reading …

OPINION

CHAD WOLF – Chinese devices are threatening our national security and safety, but there's a simple solution. Continue reading …

MACY PETTY – National sports governing bodies must be held accountable for failing to protect women. Continue reading …

--

IN OTHER NEWS

VACATION NIGHTMARE – 12 family members diagnosed with fungal disease after exploring cave. Continue reading …

BIGGER IN TEXAS – Construction unearths 'colossal' prehistoric remains of 'big ol' animals.' Continue reading …

DIGITAL NEWS QUIZ – FOX News challenges readers with weekly quiz featuring Khamenei, Cannes controversy. Take the quiz here …

BIG BOOST – Buc-ee's heads northward with expansion to new states in summer 2025. Continue reading …

THAT'S A MEAL – Bloody Mary cocktail goes viral for its towering build. See video …

WATCH

KAROLINE LEAVITT – Alleged Biden decline one of the worst political scandals the US has seen. See video …

BRIANNA LYMAN – Perpetrators know there's a safe haven in the left's political corner. See video …

LISTEN

Tune in to the FOX NEWS RUNDOWN PODCAST for today's in-depth reporting on the news that impacts you. Check it out ...



FOX WEATHER

What’s it looking like in your neighborhood? Continue reading…













