Alex Soros blasted for condemning shooting of Israelis while funding anti-Israel groups

Far-left progressive billionaire Alex Soros is being slammed online for his statement condemning the killing of two Israeli embassy staffers despite funding anti-Israel groups through his Open Society Foundation (OSF).

Soros, who is the son and heir to George Soros’ fortune and philanthropic empire, condemned the killings in an X post, saying "the murder of Sarah Milgrim and Yaron Lischinsky at the Capital Jewish Museum was evil in its most basic form" and that "this brutal antisemitic act must be condemned in the strongest terms."

Milgrim and Lischinsky, two Israeli Embassy staffers who were set to be engaged, were killed outside an event at the Capital Jewish Museum in Washington, D.C., on Wednesday night.

D.C. police identified the suspect as 30-year-old Elias Rodriguez, who was taken into custody after the shooting attack. He was allegedly seen pacing outside the museum before he approached a group of four people, including the two victims, and opened fire. Rodriguez then reportedly went into the museum, where he was detained by security. He allegedly shouted "Free, free Palestine!" while in custody.

OMAR WALKS AWAY FROM REPORTERS ASKING ABOUT ISRAELI EMBASSY STAFFERS KILLED IN DC

Though Soros condemned the killings, his statement was flooded with replies calling out his funding of radical anti-Israel groups that foment anti-Jewish sentiments.

"Alex, you and your father created this problem through the ruthless and international silencing of critics to open borders policies," said one X user named Joseph Janecka. "Their blood is on your hands as much as their murderers. We will never forget."

Carl Wheless, another user, commented, "You are behind the hate, so excuse us if you don't wish to hear from you on the matter."

Another, Eitan Fischberger, asserted that Soros "funds the revolutionary Marxist group the shooter belonged to."

YOUNG COUPLE FATALLY SHOT OUTSIDE JEWISH EVENT IN DC WERE ABOUT TO GET ENGAGED

Though the details of Rodriguez’s affiliations are currently unclear as chair of OSF, Soros has helped to fund several leftist groups that have accused Israel of genocide and called for the end of the Jewish state.

In 2023, Israel's minister of diaspora affairs and social equality, Amichai Chikli, told Fox News Digital that Soros is a mirror image of father George’s anti-Israel agenda.

When asked if Soros would continue to fund anti-Israel entities that bash the Jewish state, Chikli said it "looks like the son is a replica of his father. We have no expectation that his son will be a big Zionist."

Chikli added that OSF funds Human Rights Watch, which he said, "is attacking Israelis heavily and attacking Israel as an apartheid state and delegitimizing and demonizing Israel."

PIRRO ANNOUNCES MURDER CHARGES AGAINST ALLEGED DC SHOOTER: ‘ANTISEMITISM WILL NOT BE TOLERATED’

He also said OSF funds "J Street," an organization that claims to be pro-Israel but has faced criticism because of its support for positions that allegedly favor Iran’s regime and the Palestinians.

Chikli also noted that the Soros foundation "gives money to radical small Palestinian organizations in Israel that describe Israel as a colonial state and a moral sin." He cited the NGO Adalah, which means "justice" in Arabic, as an organization "denying the vision of Israel as a Jewish state" in its "published vision for Arab society in Israel."

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

The elder Soros has also faced intense criticism from Israel’s ambassador to the U.N. for pumping over $15 million into a network of nongovernmental organizations that allegedly support Hamas.

"George Soros’ donations to organizations that seek the destruction of the State of Israel as a Jewish state is shameful. However, I am not surprised," Israeli ambassador Gilad Erdan told Fox News Digital in December 2023.

"For years, Soros has backed and transferred money to organizations supporting BDS that want to isolate Israel," added Erdan, who has been leading the diplomatic campaign at the U.N. to spell out Hamas’ crimes against humanity. "They have never been about real peace or any solution to the Israeli-Palestinian conflict."

Fox News Digital's Benjamin Weinthal, Greg Norman, Rachel Wolf and Trey Yingst contributed to this report.