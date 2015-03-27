Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

U.S.
Published
Last Update November 17, 2014

Summary Box: Layoffs slow, consumers spend more

By | Associated Press

POSITIVE REPORTS: Companies are laying off fewer workers and businesses and consumers are spending more, according to reports released Thursday that confirm the economy is improving.

CONSUMER, BUSINESS SPENDING UP: Businesses ordered more computers and industrial equipment last month, evidence they are ramping up investment. Consumers, meanwhile, boosted their spending in November for the fifth straight month.

NOT ENOUGH HIRING: Still, declines in the number of people applying for unemployment benefits haven't lowered the unemployment rate. That's because even as layoffs slow, hiring hasn't yet risen fast enough.