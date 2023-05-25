Suburban Chicago police officer shot while investigating report of stolen car

A police officer in suburban Chicago was shot early Thursday while investigating a report about a stolen car, authorities said.

The Romeoville officer was wounded in the shoulder during an exchange of gunfire with a suspect who was on foot, police Chief Ken Kroll told reporters.

The officer's condition was not released, but the "news we received earlier was positive," Kroll said.

The shooting occurred shortly after midnight. The 29-year-old suspect was found hours later, hiding in shrubs about a mile outside Romeoville, the chief said.

"Stuff like this doesn’t happen here too often," Kroll said.