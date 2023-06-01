Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

Illinois
Published

Suburban Chicago police fatally shoot driver who woke up, reached for firearm

Unconscious man reached for gun when police awoke him

Associated Press
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for June 1

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A suburban Chicago police officer fatally shot a motorist early Thursday after being called to investigate a suspicious vehicle, according to police.

Officers responded at about 1:35 a.m. to a 911 caller who said the vehicle's driver’s-side door was ajar and a man was unresponsive in the driver’s seat, police in the Cook County city of Blue Island said.

OFF-DUTY CHICAGO POLICE OFFICER SHOT AFTER MOVING GARBAGE CANS BLOCKING ALLEYWAY

When officers arrived, they saw a gun on the front passenger seat.

Illinois crime

Blue Island, Illinois police shot and killed a motorist who reached for a firearm in his passenger seat when awoken.

Additional officers arrived and they were able to wake the driver, who reached for the passenger seat, prompting an officer to fire one round, Blue Island police said in a statement posted on Facebook.

CHILD FATALLY SHOOTS ANOTHER CHILD IN SUBURBAN CHICAGO SHOOTING

The man was struck in the torso area and later pronounced dead at a hospital in Oak Lawn, the statement said.

The Illinois State Police Public Integrity Task Force is investigating the shooting.

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Blue Island police said they have not disclosed the name of the deceased motorist and the officer who shot him because the shooting remains under active investigation.