Illinois
Published

Child fatally shoots another child in suburban Chicago shooting

IL child's father was outside at the time of the shooting

Associated Press
close
A boy died Wednesday after accidentally being shot by another child in a suburban Chicago household, police said.

River Grove police said they were called to the home around 10 a.m. and found a child severely injured after being accidentally being shot by another child in the home.

The father of the child who was shot told police he was outside at the time of the shooting. He immediately called 911, WLS-TV reported.

The boy died at a hospital.

A child was killed after being accidentally shot by another child at a home in suburban Chicago. (Fox News)

Police did not release any other details about the children.

The father told police he owned the gun and said it was stored on a high shelf in a closet.

The father holds a valid state Firearm Owner’s Identification Card and concealed carry license and is cooperating with the investigation, police said.