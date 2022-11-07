Expand / Collapse search
Subtropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida, Southeast

Heavy rain and snow could affect midterm voting in the West

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Plenty of weather is happening this week across the U.S. 

Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic and will impact the east coast of Florida and the Southeast starting Tuesday.   

This system could become a hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the Florida Coast Wednesday night into Thursday. 

It will then crawl up the East Coast through the weekend as a possible Nor’easter.   

The forecasted path of Subtropical Storm Nicole.

Expected rainfall totals for Florida and the Southeast this week.

Expected rainfall totals for Florida and the Southeast this week.

Meanwhile, above-average temperatures for the East will shatter records again Monday. 

Expected weather for the West on Tuesday.

Expected weather for the West on Tuesday.

The West is a mess with heavy coastal rain and mountain snow that could impact Midterm voting on Tuesday.   

