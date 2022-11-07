Subtropical Storm Nicole takes aim at Florida, Southeast

Plenty of weather is happening this week across the U.S.

Subtropical Storm Nicole has formed in the Atlantic and will impact the east coast of Florida and the Southeast starting Tuesday.

This system could become a hurricane before making landfall somewhere along the Florida Coast Wednesday night into Thursday.

It will then crawl up the East Coast through the weekend as a possible Nor’easter.

Meanwhile, above-average temperatures for the East will shatter records again Monday.

The West is a mess with heavy coastal rain and mountain snow that could impact Midterm voting on Tuesday.