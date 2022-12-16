Expand / Collapse search
Stunning Louisiana lightning strike caught on camera

Strike lights up the sky in LaPlace, outside of New Orleans

By Greg Norman | Fox News
The St. John Parish Sheriff's Office has released a video showing a lightning strike this week in LaPlace, Louisiana. (Credit: St. John Parish Sheriff's Office/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)

Police in Louisiana have captured stunning footage showing the moment lightning struck a community outside New Orleans. 

The strike happened Wednesday in LaPlace at a grassy lot surrounded by a nursing home, a church, a Catholic school and other residential properties, the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office says. 

Video from a camera on top of a tower shows the strike lighting up the sky. 

It happened as severe weather swept through the region, killing three people across Louisiana. 

A lightning strike is seen on video in LaPlace, Louisiana, around 3 p.m. Wednesday.

A lightning strike is seen on video in LaPlace, Louisiana, around 3 p.m. Wednesday. (St. John Parish Sheriff's Office/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)

In nearby St. Charles Parish, a 56-year-old woman died "after a tornado destroyed her house in the Killona area," the Louisiana Department of Health said.  

The strike hit an area near homes, a church, a Catholic school and a nursing home, police say.

The strike hit an area near homes, a church, a Catholic school and a nursing home, police say. (St. John Parish Sheriff's Office/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)

"We also uplift prayers for our neighbors in St. Charles Parish," the St. John Parish Sheriff's Office added. 

An 8-year-old boy and his mother also were killed after a tornado ripped through Keithsville, in the northwest corner of the state. 

The strike is seen lighting up the sky.

The strike is seen lighting up the sky. (St. John Parish Sheriff's Office/WEATHER TRAKER/TMX)

News outlets in Louisiana also reported up to 25 injuries in Union Parish after a tornado leveled a neighborhood in Farmerville Tuesday evening. No fatalities were reported. 

Fox News' Elizabeth Pritchett and Danielle Wallace contributed to this report. 

Greg Norman is a reporter at Fox News Digital.