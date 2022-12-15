Expand / Collapse search
US
Severe weather shifts toward Florida, Southeast

Rain, snow are forecast in the Northeast

Janice Dean
Janice Dean
Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for December 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

After dozens of tornado reports over the last 48 hours, along with several deaths and widespread destruction, the risk for severe weather will move into Florida and the Southeast on Thursday.  

TEXAS, LOUISIANA HIT WITH TORNADOES, MORE EXPECTED AMID DEADLY WINTER STORM SWEEPING THE SOUTH

The threat of severe storms in Florida and the Southeast

The threat of severe storms in Florida and the Southeast (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain, strong winds, hail and tornadoes will be possible again.  

Winter weather alerts in the Plains, Midwest

Winter weather alerts in the Plains, Midwest (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy snow and blizzard conditions continue for the northern Plains and upper Midwest, where close to 3 feet of snow has already fallen in some spots.  

Winter weather alerts in the Northeast

Winter weather alerts in the Northeast (Credit: Fox News)

A coastal storm will then move into the Northeast, bringing rain along the coast, interior snow and accumulating ice for some regions.  

An Arctic blast is forecast late next week

An Arctic blast is forecast late next week (Credit: Fox News)

Behind this system, arctic air will start to sink in, bringing the coldest air of the season and dangerous wind chills next week. 

