Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

US
Published

Student killed near Michigan State University was Texas man

Associated Press

EAST LANSING, Mich. – Police have released the name of a Texas student who was fatally shot at an off-campus apartment building near Michigan State University.

East Lansing police say he's 22-year-old Isai Berrones of Alamo, Texas.

Berrones was killed early Friday at an apartment building 2 miles (3.2 kilometers) north of the MSU campus. Police say shots were fired and people were fighting at the scene.

The case remains under investigation. No one has been charged.