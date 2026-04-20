Student charged, weapon recovered after 3 teens targeted in incident linked to high school tradition: police

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A high school game turned dangerous in Massachusetts when teens playing a viral "Senior Assassin" game allegedly opened fire with gel projectiles on unsuspecting students, leaving two minors struck and a suspect now facing charges, police said.

Three high school-aged teens were running together Thursday afternoon when they were targeted and shot at with what appeared to be BB-style or gel projectiles, the Lawrence Police Department said.

Two of the victims were hit, while a third avoided being struck. Authorities said none suffered serious injuries.

Investigators quickly identified a local high school student as the suspect and recovered an Orbeez-style gel projectile gun believed to have been used in the incident.

The teen was taken into custody and now faces two counts of assault and battery with a dangerous weapon and one count of assault with a dangerous weapon, police said. The teen’s identity was not immediately released.

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Authorities linked the incident to "Senior Assassin," a student-run game popular among graduating seniors that involves targeting other participants, often using toy or non-lethal devices like water guns.

Police said the victims in this case were not participants in the game.

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Officials stressed that the activity is not sanctioned by schools and can quickly turn dangerous.

"While these activities may seem harmless, they can create dangerous situations and lead to serious legal consequences," the Lawrence Police Department said.

The game has drawn increasing warnings from law enforcement across the country after realistic-looking toy weapons and ambush-style tactics have triggered emergency responses and raised safety concerns in multiple states.

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Police in Connecticut issued warnings to local communities this week about the games, telling those participating that they should use brightly colored water guns that would not be mistaken for real weapons. Police added that the game should not be played while driving, and that players should avoid trespassing on private property and shooting at people who are not involved in the game.