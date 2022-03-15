Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

US
Published

Stormy weather forecast across Gulf Coast, Florida

Tornadoes, large hail are possible for the region

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for March 15

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

NEWYou can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong-to-severe storms will continue across the Gulf Coast into Florida on Tuesday.

PENNSYLVANIA PILEUP: 73-VEHICLE WRECK STALLS TRAFFIC ON BUSY HIGHWAY DURING WINTER STORM

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible.  

Florida severe storm threat

Florida severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Heavy rain will also bring the risk of flash flooding.  

Southeast rain forecast

Southeast rain forecast (Credit: Fox News)

On Wednesday, parts of the Southeast will see the possibility of stronger storms. 

Southeast severe storm threat

Southeast severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Temperatures are beginning to moderate for much of the U.S., with highs 15-25 degrees above average from the southern Plains to the lower Great Lakes.

Northwest snow potential

Northwest snow potential (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the Northwest remains active, with rain along the coast and snow in the mountains.  

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP

Up to 3 feet of snow will be possible for the Washington Cascades over the next few days.

Janice Dean joined FOX News Channel (FNC) in January 2004 where she currently serves as senior meteorologist for the network. In addition, she is the morning meteorologist for FNC’s signature morning show, FOX & Friends (weekdays 6-9AM/ET) as well as contributes to FOX Weather, FOX News Media’s free ad-supported streaming television ("FAST") weather service.

Your Money