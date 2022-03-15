Stormy weather forecast across Gulf Coast, Florida

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

Strong-to-severe storms will continue across the Gulf Coast into Florida on Tuesday.

Large hail, damaging winds and isolated tornadoes are all possible.

Heavy rain will also bring the risk of flash flooding.

On Wednesday, parts of the Southeast will see the possibility of stronger storms.

Temperatures are beginning to moderate for much of the U.S., with highs 15-25 degrees above average from the southern Plains to the lower Great Lakes.

Meanwhile, the Northwest remains active, with rain along the coast and snow in the mountains.

Up to 3 feet of snow will be possible for the Washington Cascades over the next few days.