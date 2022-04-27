Expand / Collapse search
©2022 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Storm to bring rainy weather, snow to New England as heat soars over South

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Colder-than-average temperatures across the northern tier of the country will persist this week, with record-breaking lows for the Midwest and northern Plains.  

Potential record-low temperatures on Wednesday

Potential record-low temperatures on Wednesday (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, summertime heat will soar over the South.  

Frost and freeze alerts on Wednesday and Thursday

Frost and freeze alerts on Wednesday and Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

A storm off the New England coast is forecast to bring rain and some snow to the region through Friday.

Severe storm threat (Credit: Fox News)

Critical fire weather is expected over the southern High Plains, where temperatures are warm and dry conditions enhance the danger for the spread of wildfires.

Fire weather alerts through Thursday (Credit: Fox News)

A new storm system will develop over the next few days, bringing heavy snow to the northern Rockies and strong-to-severe thunderstorms for the central U.S.  

Please stay alert to the latest weather watches and warnings.

