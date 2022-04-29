Expand / Collapse search
US
Published

Storm forecast to threaten Plains as Northeast experiences below-average temperatures

Extreme fire danger remains high for the central, southern Plains

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
Temperatures are still below average across the Northeast, with some moderation coming over the weekend into more seasonal averages for this time of year.

Friday frost and freeze alerts

Friday frost and freeze alerts

A strong storm across the central Plains will ramp up the risk of strong-to-severe weather across the region, including the threat of large hail, damaging winds, tornadoes and heavy rainfall, which could lead to flooding.  

Friday severe storm threat

Friday severe storm threat

Behind this system, it will be cold enough for measurable snow over the northern Rockies. 

Friday Fox model

Friday Fox model

Extreme fire danger remains high for the central and southern Plains with gusty winds and dry conditions elevating the risk.

Fire weather alerts through Friday

Fire weather alerts through Friday

The Northwest remains active with coastal rain and mountain snow.

