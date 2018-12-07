Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2018 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. All market data delayed 20 minutes.

DISASTERS
Published

Storm brings flood fears to Southern California burn areas

By CHRISTOPHER WEBER | Associated Press
Mud and debris fill the outfall where Trancas Creek flows into the Pacific Ocean in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm is causing flooding on Los Angeles-area roads. Snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

Mud and debris fill the outfall where Trancas Creek flows into the Pacific Ocean in an area burned by the Woolsey fire in Malibu, Calif. Thursday, Dec. 6, 2018. The second round of a fall storm is causing flooding on Los Angeles-area roads. Snow has forced the closure of Interstate 5 in the Grapevine area between Los Angeles and the San Joaquin Valley. Closer to sea level, the system dumped rain that flooded highways and caused nightmare traffic conditions for commuters. (AP Photo/Reed Saxon)

LOS ANGELES – Authorities are keeping a worried eye on fire-scarred hillsides in Southern California after a storm brought flooding fears and prompted evacuation orders for hundreds of homes.

Thursday's storm brought record-breaking rainfall to downtown Los Angeles, jammed major roads with mud, rain or snow and sent a landing airliner skidding off a runway.

A mudslide shut down roads in and around Malibu neighborhoods charred by a massive wildfire last month.

However, no major injuries were reported.

Mandatory evacuations were ordered for Los Angeles-adjacent counties ravaged by a summer wildfire. Evacuation orders remain in place Friday for Trabuco Canyon in Orange County and the Lake Elsinore area east of Los Angeles.

Forecasters say it will be warmer and drier before another storm moves in next week.