Statue of Liberty's crown reopens for first time since COVID pandemic

One of New York’s most popular attractions has reopened to the public.

The National Park Service began allowing visitors to go up into the Statue of Liberty’s crown on Tuesday, more than two and a half years since it closed during the onset of the COVID-19 pandemic in March 2020. Other parts of the statue including the observation deck had reopened previously.

Due to the popularity of the crown, visitors are required to make reservations in advance and there is a limited number of tickets available each day. As of Tuesday evening, the first available tickets were for early November.

Situated in New York Harbor overlooking New York and New Jersey, the statue routinely drew more than 4 million visitors in the several years leading up to the pandemic. About 1.5 million visited in 2021, according to the Department of the Interior.

The park service warns visitors with physical limitations that the climb to the crown is 162 steps up a double-helix spiral staircase and can be strenuous.