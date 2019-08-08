St. Bernard discovered in New Jersey pool, sparking search for owner

This rescue pooch needed a rescue of her own.

Authorities in New Jersey said a Franklin Township homeowner called police around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday to report a "strange dog" in their pool.

When an officer arrived, she discovered the St. Bernard in high water.

"St. Bernard’s are known as rescue dogs," the Franklin Township Police Department wrote on Facebook. "This morning, this lady needed rescuing from a pool on Appleman Road."

The department posted photos to Facebook, showing the dog with a solemn look on its face standing in the murky water.

The young female dog was microchipped, but no owner was registered, according to police.

Anyone with information on the dog's owners is asked to contact the Franklin Township Animal Shelter at (732) 873-2500 ext. 6255.