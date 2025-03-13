Expand / Collapse search
©2025 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Missing Persons

Spring break travelers urged to take certain precautions amid search for missing American college student

Sudiksha Konanki's disappearance from her Punta Cana resort went unreported for nearly 12 hours

Audrey Conklin By Audrey Conklin , Ashley Papa Fox News
Published
Local authorities search for missing student Sudiksha Konanki in Punta Cana Video

Local authorities search for missing student Sudiksha Konanki in Punta Cana

Konanki, 20 was last seen at the Riu Republica Resort in the early hours of March 6, 2025. (Santiago Baez for Fox News Digital)

FIRST ON FOX — Former U.S. Ambassador to the Dominican Republic Robin Bernstein, who served between 2018 and 2021, has a warning for spring breakers in light of the disappearance of American college student Sudiksha Konanki from Punta Cana on March 6.

Konanki, a 20-year-old University of Pittsburgh junior from Loudoun County, Virginia, was last seen walking on a beach outside the five-star RIU Republica Resort, where she was staying with five female friends, in the early morning hours of March 6. She has yet to be located.

"My feeling is that the Dominican Republic is still a safe place to be, and unfortunately, people, when they go on spring break or if they go on vacation, they do things that they normally wouldn't do at home," Berstein told Fox News Digital. "Sometimes they don't make the best decisions. We have always told people to go out in groups, stay in groups, kind of have a wingman."

She also said she "would not advise anybody to walk alone on a beach anywhere, actually, whether it be Miami Beach, Chicago, Mexico."

MISSING AMERICAN IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: NO SUSPECTS AS SEARCH FOR SUDIKSHA KONANKI REACHES ONE WEEK

Sudiksha Konanki and search teams

Sudiksha Konanki, 20, from northern Virginia, was first reported missing on Thursday, March 6, after disappearing from a beach in the Dominican Republic. (Handout, left, and Defensa Civil Dominicana, right.)

Bernstein believes Dominican Republic law enforcement officials are "great" and will work well with the FBI and Homeland Security Investigations, which are also involved in the search for Konanki, according to the Dominican Republic prosecutor's office.

"The Dominican Republic is doing everything it can to help bring this to a resolution. The Dominicans really just move with lightning speed."

— Robin Bernstein

"I think it's just unfortunate that no one notified anyone until it was … much later in the day, that she was missing," Bernstein said.

AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT DISAPPEARS IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC: TIMELINE

A timeline of Sudiksha Konanki's disappearance

U.S. college student Sudiksha Konanki went missing while on vacation with her friends in Punta Cana on March 6, 2025. (Fox News Graphics)

Konanki went to a hotel bar with her friends just before she disappeared, presumably until the early morning hours of March 6. Surveillance cameras captured video of the college student walking with a young man, who had his arms wrapped around her shoulders, after 4 a.m. on March 6.

WATCH THE SURVEILLANCE FOOTAGE:

Security footage shows Sudiksha Konanki walking to the beach alongside friends before going missing Video

"The last recorded image of her was at 04:17 AM, when she was seen leaving a hotel bar in a group heading towards the beach. RIU staff acted appropriately upon being notified of the disappearance, fulfilling their duty to inform the authorities, with whom, as expected, cooperation has been absolute," RIU Resorts & Hotels said in a statement.

HOTEL HORROR STORIES EMERGE AFTER AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT GOES MISSING AS RESORT INSISTS NO CONNECTION

Sudiksha Konanki search teams on the Riu Republica Resort beaches in the Dominican Republic

Local authorities search for missing U.S. student Sudiksha Konanki in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on March 11, 2025. (Santiago Baez for Fox News Digital)

Konanki was seen for the last time around 4:50 a.m. walking on the beach outside the RIU Republica, but her friends apparently did not report her missing until about 12 hours later at 4 p.m. on March 6.

"Obviously, the sooner that you can let somebody know and the police and the embassy's involved, the better it is for the missing person," Bernstein said. "… I'm glad to hear that the Loudon County Sheriff has also become involved because I think the more minds involved on something like this, speed is really important. The longer it goes, the colder the case becomes."

AMERICAN COLLEGE STUDENT MISSING IN DOMINICAN REPUBLIC DIDN’T DROWN, NATALEE HOLLOWAY PRIVATE EYE BELIEVES 

The beach Sudiksha Konanki went missing on at the RIU Republica Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic

People enjoy time on the beach at the RIU Republica Resort in Punta Cana, Dominican Republic, on March 11, 2025. (Santiago Baez for Fox News Digital)

Bernstein extended her "deepest condolences to the family that is experiencing such a tragedy."

"What was supposed to be a fun vacation has really turned into a parent's worst nightmare. I have three daughters myself, so … my heart kind of stops every time I turn on the TV," she said. "I just hope that she'll be found."

Authorities in the Dominican Republic have said there is no suspect and this is a missing-person case, not a criminal case. 

The Loudoun County Sheriff's Office is not the lead agency but said it is working with the FBI and was sending detectives to the Dominican Republic.

Authorities are asking anyone with information to contact the LCSO at 703-777-1021. To remain anonymous, call the Loudoun Crime Solvers at 703-777-1919. 

Audrey Conklin is a digital reporter for Fox News Digital and FOX Business. Email tips to audrey.conklin@fox.com or on Twitter at @audpants.