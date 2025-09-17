Expand / Collapse search
Airlines

Spirit Airlines flight flying in vicinity of Air Force One repeatedly ordered to turn

The president traveled to the UK on Tuesday

Alex Nitzberg By Alex Nitzberg Fox News
close
A Spirit Airlines flight sharing the sky with Air Force One on Tuesday was repeatedly ordered by air traffic control to "turn 20 degrees right," according to reports and audio from the interaction.

The flight was issued the direction to turn several times.

"Spirit wings 1300 turn 20 degrees right immediately," the flight was ordered after several previous attempts to relay the instruction.

Spirit Airlines plane

A Spirit Airlines Airbus A-320 departs from Harry Reid International Airport en route to Boise on March 15, 2025, in Las Vegas, Nevada. (Kevin Carter/Getty Images)

President Donald Trump flew to the U.K. on Tuesday and first lady Melania Trump accompanied the president on his trip.

The couple safely arrived on the other side of the Atlantic.

President Trump and first lady Melania Trump

U.S. President Donald Trump and first lady Melania Trump disembark Air Force One after arriving at London Stansted Airport for a state visit on Sept. 16, 2025, in Stansted, Essex. (Anna Moneymaker/Getty Images)

The Spirit flight traveling from Fort Lauderdale to Boston "landed uneventfully," a Spirit spokesperson said in a statement obtained by Fox News Digital.

"Spirit Airlines flight 1300 (FLL-BOS) followed procedures and Air Traffic Control (ATC) instructions while en route to Boston (BOS) and landed uneventfully at BOS," the statement noted. "Safety is always our top priority."

Air Force One

Air Force One at Stansted Airport in England on Sept. 16, 2025. (PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images)

Fox News Digital reached out to the White House for comment on Wednesday morning.

