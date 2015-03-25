Special delivery: Iowa City police officer pulls over speeding SUV, helps deliver baby

An Iowa City police officer pulled over a speeding SUV — then helped the driver and his passenger deliver a baby.

When Officer Kevin Wolfe stopped the vehicle Sunday night, the driver jumped out and yelled, "Sir, we're delivering a baby right here, right now!"

Wolfe tells Cedar Rapids TV station KCRG (http://bit.ly/16urS2z ) that by the time he reached the passenger door of the SUV, the baby's head and arms were already out. He assisted in the final stages of the delivery and wrapped the child in a blanket before escorting the family to a hospital.

The episode was captured by Wolfe's dashboard camera.

Police spokeswoman Vicki Lalla (LAH'luh) says Wolfe didn't issue a speeding ticket and so did not take down the parents' names.

___

Information from: KCRG-TV, http://www.kcrg.com