SpaceX to launch NASA's Crew-4 astronauts to International Space Station

NASA will send four astronauts to the International Space Station early Wednesday onboard a SpaceX rocket dubbed "Freedom."

The SpaceX Crew-4 astronaut mission is scheduled to launch at 3:52 a.m. ET from the Kennedy Space Center in Florida. It should arrive at the ISS at 8:15 p.m. ET.

The launch will be carried live on NASA TV.

Onboard the spacecraft will be three NASA astronauts, including Mission Commander Kjell Lindgren, Pilot Bob Hines, and Mission Specialist Jessica Watkins and the European Space Agency's Mission Specialist Samantha Cristoforetti, NASA said.

The crew is the fourth to fly on a SpaceX Crew Dragon spacecraft and Falcon 9 rocket, according to NASA. It is the fifth SpaceX flight with NASA astronauts.

The mission was delayed from last weekend because another mission's splashdown was delayed by rough seas, according to Space.com.