Southwest flight into Florida airport reaches 'hard to believe' low altitude upon descent

A Southwest flight arriving at Tampa International was rerouted to Fort Lauderdale after the plane descended dangerously low nearly four miles out from the tarmac.



According to reporting from Fox 13 Tampa, the plane descended within 150 feet of the Courtney Campbell Causeway.



At that distance, the plane should have been around 1,000 feet from the ground.



"Southwest Flight 425 safely diverted to Fort Lauderdale-Hollywood International Airport on July 14 after the Crew discontinued their planned approach into Tampa International Airport," a spokesperson for Southwest Airlines shared in an email with Fox News Digital. "The aircraft returned to Tampa after a short time on the ground in Fort Lauderdale."

In an air traffic control call obtained by Fox 13 Tampa, the technician can be heard contacting the pilot saying "Southwest 425, low altitude alert, check your altitude..."



It is unknown at this time why the flight diverted to Fort Lauderdale Airport. The FAA is currently investigating the incident.



"The FAA has increased oversight of Southwest Airlines to ensure it is complying with federal safety regulations through the Certificate Holder Evaluation Process," the FAA shared in a statement with Fox News Digital. "Safety will drive the timeline."



One retired pilot interviewed by Fox 13 Tampa believes it was pilot error. "How they got to 150 feet with the number of warnings that are available on an aircraft… it's really-- it's hard to believe," said Kent Davis.

The retired pilot of 30 years continued, "They either started their descent at the wrong point and descended thinking that they were on the proper descent rate to the runway, or something may have malfunctioned."



A spokespserson for Southwest Airlines shared in their statement to Fox News Digital, "Nothing is more important to Southwest than the Safety of our Customers and Employees."

An initial finding from the FAA may take months to investigate.