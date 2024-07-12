Laptop catches fire during boarding of American Airlines flight in San Francisco

Passengers boarding an American Airlines flight had to be evacuated after a laptop appeared to catch fire while inside a carry-on bag.



American Airlines flight 2045 from San Francisco to Miami was then promptly evacuated early Friday afternoon using both emergency slides and the jetbridge, according to a statement from the airline to Fox News Digital.



San Francisco Fire Department responded on-scene to extinguish the source of smoke after passengers were safely evacuated back to the terminal.

"Three minor injuries reported from the evacuation, one of which required medical transport," SFFD shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.



"During boarding of American Airlines flight 2045 with service from San Francisco (SFO) to Miami (MIA), smoke was reported from inside a customer’s bag. The bag was quickly removed by our crew members and all customers exited the aircraft," read a statement from American Airlines.

It is unknown if the aircraft, an Airbus A321, has sustained any damage from the incident.



"We thank our crew members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," stated American Airlines.