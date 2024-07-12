Expand / Collapse search
©2024 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

Laptop catches fire during boarding of American Airlines flight in San Francisco

Three 'minor' injuries were reported from the incident, with one requiring medical transport

Jasmine Baehr By Jasmine Baehr Fox News
Published
Laptop bursts into flames while boarding American Airlines flight, passengers evacuated

Aerial footage shows the bag where a laptop of a passenger onboard American Airlines flight 2045 caught fire during boarding at San Francisco International Airport. (Credit: KPIX-NNS)

Passengers boarding an American Airlines flight had to be evacuated after a laptop appeared to catch fire while inside a carry-on bag.

American Airlines flight 2045 from San Francisco to Miami was then promptly evacuated early Friday afternoon using both emergency slides and the jetbridge, according to a statement from the airline to Fox News Digital.

San Francisco Fire Department responded on-scene to extinguish the source of smoke after passengers were safely evacuated back to the terminal.

First responders are present on the tarmac of an evacuated American Airlines flight

San Francisco Fire dispatched to the scene of the smoking laptop, extinguishing it on the tarmac. (KTVU)

"Three minor injuries reported from the evacuation, one of which required medical transport," SFFD shared in a statement with Fox News Digital.

"During boarding of American Airlines flight 2045 with service from San Francisco (SFO) to Miami (MIA), smoke was reported from inside a customer’s bag. The bag was quickly removed by our crew members and all customers exited the aircraft," read a statement from American Airlines.

An aerial shot of two firemen extinguishing a smoking laptop

San Francisco Fire dispatched to the scene of the smoking laptop, extinguishing it on the tarmac. (KPIX-NNS)

It is unknown if the aircraft, an Airbus A321, has sustained any damage from the incident.

"We thank our crew members for their professionalism and apologize to our customers for the inconvenience," stated American Airlines.

