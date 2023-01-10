Southern California woman found dead after falling in Joshua Tree National Park

A southern California hiker was found dead after falling in Joshua Tree National Park.

The 50-year-old woman from Orange County, Calif., sustained fatal head trauma after the incident in Rattlesnake Canyon.

The National Park Service said that rangers responded to a report of an injured hiker late Saturday who had fallen in the Indian Cove district of the park.

The cause of the fall is unknown and no signs of foul play were present.

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit, San Bernardino County Fire Department and Morongo Basin Ambulance also responded to the incident.

The Park Service said that Rattlesnake Canyon and the Wonderland of Rocks areas of Joshua Tree National Park are "challenging to navigate due to their remoteness, difficult terrain, and lack of cell phone service."

"Park officials suggest planning ahead and bringing appropriate hiking gear, personal supplies and map, compass or other navigation devices," it warned. "Do not attempt to hike in these areas unless you are prepared for this environment."

The lack of cell reception in the park can delay emergency responses by several hours.