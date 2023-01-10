Expand / Collapse search
Watch TV
Menu

This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed. ©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved. Quotes displayed in real-time or delayed by at least 15 minutes. Market data provided by Factset. Powered and implemented by FactSet Digital Solutions. Legal Statement. Mutual Fund and ETF data provided by Refinitiv Lipper.

National Parks
Published

Southern California woman found dead after falling in Joshua Tree National Park

Orange County woman sustained fatal head trauma

Julia Musto
By Julia Musto | Fox News
close
Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10 Video

Fox News Flash top headlines for January 10

Fox News Flash top headlines are here. Check out what's clicking on Foxnews.com.

A southern California hiker was found dead after falling in Joshua Tree National Park. 

The 50-year-old woman from Orange County, Calif., sustained fatal head trauma after the incident in Rattlesnake Canyon. 

The National Park Service said that rangers responded to a report of an injured hiker late Saturday who had fallen in the Indian Cove district of the park. 

The cause of the fall is unknown and no signs of foul play were present.

Joshua Tree National Park on Jan. 28, 2021, in Palms, California. 

Joshua Tree National Park on Jan. 28, 2021, in Palms, California.  ((Photo by Josh Brasted/Getty Images))

DRIVER RESCUED FROM CALIFORNIA FLOODING AS WINTER STORM SLAMS REGION

The San Bernardino County Sheriff's Department Aviation Unit, San Bernardino County Fire Department and Morongo Basin Ambulance also responded to the incident.  

A sign marks an entrance to Joshua Tree National Park one day after the park reopened after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 18, 2020, in Joshua Tree National Park, California. 

A sign marks an entrance to Joshua Tree National Park one day after the park reopened after being closed for two months due to the coronavirus pandemic on May 18, 2020, in Joshua Tree National Park, California.  ((Photo by Mario Tama/Getty Images))

The Park Service said that Rattlesnake Canyon and the Wonderland of Rocks areas of Joshua Tree National Park are "challenging to navigate due to their remoteness, difficult terrain, and lack of cell phone service."

CALIFORNIA STORMS: CONDITIONS CONTINUE TO DETERIORATE AS SOAKING RAINS DELUGE FLOODED RIVERS

"Park officials suggest planning ahead and bringing appropriate hiking gear, personal supplies and map, compass or other navigation devices," it warned. "Do not attempt to hike in these areas unless you are prepared for this environment."

Tourists take souvenir pictures of the National Park Service sign welcoming visitors to Joshua Tree National Park in California on Feb. 27, 2019.

Tourists take souvenir pictures of the National Park Service sign welcoming visitors to Joshua Tree National Park in California on Feb. 27, 2019. ((Photo by Robert Alexander/Getty Images))

CLICK HERE TO GET THE FOX NEWS APP 

The lack of cell reception in the park can delay emergency responses by several hours. 

Julia Musto is a reporter for Fox News and Fox Business Digital. 