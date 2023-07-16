Expand / Collapse search
Southern California wildfires force evacuation of nearly 1,000 homes

Brush fires burning in sparsely populated, hilly areas southeast of Los Angeles

By Stephen Sorace | Fox News
Fox News Flash top headlines for July 16

Multiple brush fires burning southeast of Los Angeles forced the evacuation of nearly 1,000 homes as firefighters work to contain the blazes in blistering heat and dry conditions.

The fires were all within 40 miles of each other in Riverside County, and firefighters worked over the weekend in temperatures that spiked into the triple digits in some areas.

The largest of the blazes, called the Rabbit Fire, has scorched 7,600 acres and is 5% contained, Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department said Saturday night.

AS HUNDREDS OF CANADIAN WILDFIRES CONTINUE TO BURN, SMOKEJUMPERS BECOME A NECESSITY IN SOME AREAS

firefighters near flames

Firefighters monitor as flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Other brush fires include the Highland Fire, which is 105 acres and 70% contained, the Reche Fire, which is 437 acres and 50% contained, and the Gavilan Fire, which is 250 acres and 25% contained.

"Heat is definitely a concern out there," said April Newman of the Cal Fire/Riverside County Fire Department, adding that the blazes were burning through dense, dry brush in rugged terrain.

fire burning in brush

A firefighter monitors flames consuming brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

AI TEAMING UP WITH CALIFORNIA FIREFIGHTERS TO SPOT SMOKE BEFORE IT SPIRALS INTO CHAOS

Nearly 1,000 homes were under evacuation orders, but there were no immediate reports of injuries or property loss, according to officials.

fire burning in brush

Flames consume brush along Gilman Springs Road during the Rabbit Fire late Friday. (AP Photo/Eric Thayer)

Hundreds of firefighters were dispatched, along with firefighting helicopters and airplanes.

The cause of the fires remains under investigation.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.