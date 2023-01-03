Expand / Collapse search
California
Published

Southern CA police fatally shoots 32-year-old man wielding knife

The man armed with a knife made an overt act towards a California police officer

Associated Press
A Southern California police officer shot and killed a man who was armed with a knife early Sunday, authorities said.

The 32-year-old man was pronounced dead at the scene in Redlands, the city's police department said in a Facebook post.

A 911 caller reported a domestic disturbance to Redlands police around 3:30 a.m. Sunday. Officers found the man waiting outside a home with a knife. He did not comply with commands to drop it and "made an overt act toward them with the weapon," police said.

A 32-year-old man armed with a knife was fatally shot by a police officer in Redlands, California. The man advanced towards the officer and would not comply to the officer’s commands.

One officer opened fire. The officer was placed on administrative leave in accordance with the Redlands Police Department's policy.

Redlands is more than 55 miles (88 kilometers) east of downtown Los Angeles.