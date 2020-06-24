South Dakota couple accused of zapping kids with cattle prod plead not guilty

A South Dakota couple has pleaded not guilty to charges that they gave their four children illegal drugs and doled out punishments with a cattle prod over several years.

Lance Long, 36, and Crystallynn Long, 40, of Sioux Falls, appeared in court Monday.

The Longs are facing a slew of counts, including aggravated assault with a dangerous weapon, distribution of marijuana to a minor, distributing a controlled substance to a minor, and abuse or cruelty to a minor, the Argus Leader reported.

The children involved include boys ages 17, 13 and 11, as well as a 15-year-old girl. The alleged abuse was detailed in court documents, KELO-TV reported.

“Had been giving several children in the household meth and using a hot-shot cattle prod to get the children to obey commands or if they weren’t listening they’d get zapped by this hot-shot cattle prod,” Minnehaha County Sheriff’s Capt. Josh Phillips said in the papers.

The alleged abuse had been going on for several years, authorities said.

Someone connected to the couple made a child abuse complaint to the sheriff’s office on May 13, Phillips said. The children were subsequently interviewed.

The couple tried fleeing to Oklahoma, where they were arrested.

The children are in the custody of the Department of Social Services.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.