©2023 FOX News Network, LLC. All rights reserved.

South Carolina school bus collision sends 18 people to hospital

No immediate information was released on the cause of the crash

Associated Press
A school bus collided with a tanker truck Thursday in South Carolina, sending at least 18 people, mostly children, to the hospital, authorities said.

The bus was carrying 36 passengers when it collided with the tanker at about 4 p.m. at an intersection near Gilbert in Lexington County, according to the South Carolina Highway Patrol.

At least 17 children and one adult were taken to Lexington Medical Center for treatment, the hospital told WIS-TV.

South Craolina Fox News graphic

A South Carolina school bus crash sent 18 people including several students to the hospital. 

There was no immediate information on their conditions or the cause of the crash.

The bus passengers were from Gilbert Middle School and Gilbert High schools.

Gilbert is about 30 miles southwest of South Carolina's capital of Columbia.