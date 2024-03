Join Fox News for access to this content Plus special access to select articles and other premium content with your account - free of charge. Please enter a valid email address.

A South Carolina man wanted for allegedly killing his estranged wife and her friend during an argument was found dead on Sunday, officials said.

Christopher Minor, 50, was found dead at Baker Creek State Park in McCormick County with an apparent self-inflicted gunshot wound, according to the Mauldin Police Department. Park Rangers found his vehicle unoccupied and searched the area before they located his body lying by Lake Thurmond.

Minor was believed to have fatally shot Mariellen Bessent Minor, 41, and her friend Kim Melissa Thrift, 52, on Saturday at around 6 p.m. after the women arrived at the Arbors at Brookfield Apartments to pick up the children the Minors shared. An argument then ensued and police say Christopher Minor shot and killed them both, according to Fox Carolina.

Thrift had accompanied Mariellen Minor for safety reasons, officials said.

Mauldin Police chief George Miller said Mariellen Minor was found lying beside a vehicle with multiple gunshot wounds and Thrift was found inside the vehicle they arrived in.

Miller also said the shooting happened in front of people, including children, police said. It is unclear if the Minor children witnessed the incident.

Police issued a BOLO, a "be on the lookout" warning, for Christopher Minor, who was last seen driving a white Cadillac.

He was facing two counts of murder and two counts of unlawful possession of a firearm in the commission of a violent act.

Police said a brother-in-law had urged Mariellen Minor to report her alleged domestic abuse to authorities.

The police chief also urged others who may be experiencing domestic violence to seek help.

"If you're a victim of domestic violence, I'm begging you to report it so that we can assist you and try and keep this from happening," Miller said.