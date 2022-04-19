South Carolina mall shooting: Police offer $10G in manhunt for third suspect, judge denies bond for two others

NEW You can now listen to Fox News articles!

South Carolina authorities are offering a $10,000 reward for information that leads to the arrest of the third suspect still on the lam following Saturday’s mall shooting in Columbia that left over a dozen hurt.

The Columbia Police Department, in partnership with the U.S. Marshals Service, is offering $10,000 for tips that lead to the arrest of 21-year-old Amari Sincere-Jamal Smith, charged with nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carry of a handgun.

Columbia Police Chief Skip Holbrook said Smith could be considered armed and dangerous and anyone who spots him should dial 911. Addressing reporters on Monday, Holbrook announced the arrest of a second suspect, 20-year-old Marquise Love Robinson, who is facing the same charges in connection to Saturday afternoon’s shooting that rang out by the food court of the Columbiana Centre.

SOUTH CAROLINA POLICE ARREST SECOND SUSPECT IN MALL SHOOTING, ISSUE ARREST WARRANT FOR THIRD

A total of 15 people were injured, including nine individuals who were shot. The nature of the other injuries included broken bones, cuts and a head injury during the stampede fleeing the mall.

"We need more accountability for people who illegally carry firearms," Holbrook said Monday. "This is not an indictment on gun ownership. This is an indictment on the availability of firearms on the street for people who have illegal intentions."

Jewayne Price, 22, was the first suspect to be arrested and was initially charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol. That charge was later upgraded to the same nine counts of assault and battery of a high and aggravated nature, attempted murder, and unlawful carry of a handgun. Price's attorney, state Rep. Todd Rutherford, has argued that Price’s gun was legally registered to him but was purchased illegally.

He also has maintained that his client fired in self-defense at the mall and said Price had been receiving threats on Facebook beforehand and called his family before the shooting letting them know he anticipated a conflict and afterward.

"He is alive today because of the firearm he had," Rutherford previously told WYFF. "He is alive today because of his quick thinking."

During court hearings Tuesday, the local solicitor described how at least dozens of rounds were fired and all three suspects allegedly had their weapons drawn and appeared to be firing during the shootout captured on surveillance cameras, WLTX reported. South Carolina Judge Jessica Mangum denied bond for both Robinson and Price Tuesday, deeming them flight risks and dangers to the community.