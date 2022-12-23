Expand / Collapse search
South Carolina
Published

South Carolina airman shoots 'gate runner' attempting to illegally enter Shaw Air Force Base property

Shaw Air Force Base officials said that the individual was taken to a local hospital

Adam Sabes
By Adam Sabes | Fox News
A Shaw Air Force Base airman shot an individual who attempted to illegally get into the property in South Carolina on Friday.

According to a press release, the individual who attempted to enter the base is being described as a "gate runner," WCBD reported.

The individual was taken to a local hospital after the incident.

Col. Kristoffer Smith, 20th Fighter Wing commander, said, "Our security forces personnel are trained to respond to a variety of situations to ensure the safety of our personnel and assets."

Shaw Air Force Base officials said that an investigation is ongoing into the incident, adding that federal and local authorities are assisting.

