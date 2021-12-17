Expand / Collapse search
Snowy weather forecast for New York, New England as cold front brings risk of thunderstorms to South

Pacific Northwest will see more coastal rain, mountain snow

Janice Dean
By Janice Dean | Fox News
National weather forecast for December 17 Video

National weather forecast for December 17

Fox News senior meteorologist Janice Dean has your FOX Weather forecast.

A cold front slicing across the Plains up into the Mid-Atlantic will bring the risk of thunderstorms, some of which could turn severe for parts of the South through the mid-Mississippi Valley

Heavy rain, large hail, damaging winds and some isolated tornadoes will be possible.  

Eastern futuretrack

Eastern futuretrack (Credit: Fox News)

Behind the front, temperatures will drop significantly, along with wintery and possibly icy weather. 

Severe storm threat in the South

Severe storm threat in the South (Credit: Fox News)

Moderate-to-heavy snow is forecast to spread from upstate New York to New England over the weekend.

Northeast, New England snow forecast

Northeast, New England snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

Meanwhile, the Pacific Northwest will get active again on Saturday, with more coastal rain and mountain snow.  

Western snow forecast

Western snow forecast (Credit: Fox News)

In addition, a pair of Alberta clippers will dive across the northern Plains, bringing snow and strong gusty winds.

