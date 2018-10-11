Snake escapes Virginia high school’s science lab, sets off motion detectors

A Virginia high sssschool managed to avoid a sssscary situation after a ssssnake escaped a classroom and sssset off the building's motion ssssensors.

Police were called to Hayfield High School in Alexandria at about 12:15 a.m. Monday after the reptile slithered out of its enclosure in the science lab.

The school’s security officer was investigating why the building’s motion alarms were going off when he discovered the culprit, a Fairfax County police spokeswoman told Fox News.

Police arrived at the school, where Animal Protection Officer Siobhan Chase captured the serpent, believed to be a boa constrictor, and safely returned it to its home.

No one was hurt.

“Our officers were a bit hissss-terical when they found out what was setting off the motion alarms at Hayfield High School! Luckily Animal Protection Police Officer Chase was on the job,” the police department wrote on its Facebook page Thursday.

It’s unclear how the snake escaped its enclosure.