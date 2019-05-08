Man attempts to enter Oklahoma home, gets snakebite to the face, video shows

This snake wanted an unwelcome visitor to ... well, hiss off.

A doorbell camera captured the shocking moment when a man attempting to enter an Oklahoma home was attacked by a concealed snake.

The video, posted to Facebook Tuesday by Marshawn Copeland, showed a family friend approaching Copeland's father's home in Lawton, Okla., KOCO 5 reported.

As the visitor opened the screen door, a large snake suddenly popped into the frame and appeared to nip him on the face.

He ran into the home shouting, as the snake retreated.

(Warning: video contains graphic language)

Copeland told KOCO 5 it was a bullsnake, which is not venomous, and the man is doing fine.

The snake, however, was not so lucky.

Other videos posted to Facebook by Copeland show a neighbor beat the serpent to death with hammers.